Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok CEO asks Instagram, Facebook to help fight TikTok ban

The Verge Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
TikTok CEO asks Instagram, Facebook to help fight TikTok banIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok’s interim CEO, Vanessa Pappas, is asking Facebook and Instagram to “publicly join our challenge and support our litigation,” as TikTok faces a new executive order from the Trump administration that will block people from downloading the app beginning September 20th.

The new order was issued by the Department of Commerce on Friday morning, and it essentially states that people aren’t allowed to download TikTok or WeChat beginning on the 20th. TikTok will continue to work in the United States for people who already have the app installed, but future downloads are prohibited.

Pappas’ call to action came in the form of a reply to a tweet by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, who said that a “US TikTok ban would be quite bad for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

China has no reason to approve 'dirty' TikTok deal -China Daily

 SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China has no reason to approve the "dirty and unfair" deal based on "bullying and extortion" that Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said..
WorldNews

The links that do it all, and the scrappy startups that power them

 Illustration by Claudia Chinyere Akole

If you want to learn more about an influencer, there’s one place you always know to look: that link in..
The Verge

Cynicism suggests that the TikTok deal will go through

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Mark Twain is credited with first saying that if you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait five..
The Verge

TikTok removes over 104 million videos in first-half for violating guidelines

 (Reuters) – ByteDance-owned short-video app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year..
WorldNews

Oracle says ByteDance will have no ownership stake in the new TikTok Global

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In a statement to reporters on Monday, Oracle announced that its new TikTok venture will be entirely divested..
The Verge

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

Delhi riots: No coercive action against Facebook VP till October 15, says SC over Delhi assembly panel summons

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a Delhi legislative assembly panel not to take coercive action against Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan till October..
IndiaTimes
Labour: Serco Test and Trace is 'not good enough' [Video]

Labour: Serco Test and Trace is 'not good enough'

Labour's Rachel Reeves has criticised the government for outsourcing their Test and Trace system, describing US company Serco's model as "not good enough". The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also branded the government's "failure" to get a working Test and Trace system in the summer months as a "dereliction of duty". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

A new lawsuit may force YouTube to own up to the mental health consequences of content moderation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

For big tech platforms, one of the more urgent questions to arise during the pandemic’s early months was how..
The Verge
Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit' [Video]

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not. Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Dog and best-friend guinea pigs gather social following [Video]

Dog and best-friend guinea pigs gather social following

When a barking mad animal lover started an Instagram page for her four-leggedbesties - two guinea pigs and a dog - it was no joke when they attractednearly twice as many followers as her stand-up comedian husband. But studentfinance manager Jen Furlong, 34, and funnyman Ken Garr, 43, soon laughed itoff and love watching the side-splitting antics as Basset Hound-Shar Pei crossWilbur and long-haired guinea pigs Market Price and Rumpadump - aka TheDumplings - play together.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Instagram model jailed for bizarre masked robberies

 Instagram model Monique Agostino has been jailed in NSW's toughest women's prison for a series of bizarre masked robberies with juvenile males, as well as drug..
New Zealand Herald
Customer surprises Pasco County server with $2,120 tip [Video]

Customer surprises Pasco County server with $2,120 tip

Alexis Fish wanted to do some good during these dark times, so she spread the word to her 30,000 Instagram followers, collecting money to deliver a super tip.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:07Published
Cardi B launches daughter's Instagram page [Video]

Cardi B launches daughter's Instagram page

Cardi B has launched an Instagram account for her two year old daughter Kulture, who has become an overnight social media sensation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Adam Mosseri Adam Mosseri Internet executive


United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

Decision to speed up 2020 census not made by Census Bureau, internal report says

 The Department of Commerce's inspector general warned the shortened schedule "increases the risks to the accuracy of the 2020 Census."
CBS News
Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday [Video]

Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday

The Trump administration's Commerce Department announced it would ban the apps on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

TikTok and WeChat both managed to avoid their Sunday bans

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Friday, it looked like the US was ready to ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat, two popular China-based..
The Verge

Judge blocks US ban on WeChat that was set to go into effect today

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A judge in California has blocked the Commerce Department’s ban on new downloads of China-based messaging..
The Verge

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus updates: Trump calls 200K deaths a 'shame'; Miami schools to resume in-person classes; Sizzler files bankruptcy

 Miami-Dade County schools will return to in-person instruction beginning Oct. 14. Donald Trump says U.S. death toll is "a shame." Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world' [Video]

UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:04Published
Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

American Suburbs Are Tilting for Biden. But Not Milwaukee’s.

 The predominantly white neighborhoods outside Wisconsin’s largest city, among the nation’s most racially segregated suburbs, could be a key part of President..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Influencer Audrey Peters faces backlash for offering her followers an unpaid internship [Video]

Influencer Audrey Peters faces backlash for offering her followers an unpaid internship

Influencer Audrey Peters is facing intense scrutiny online after offering an unpaid internship to her followers.According to a TikTok calling out the New York-based internet personality, who boasts..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published
A TikTok Decision Is Likely Coming Today; Game Developers Hacked | Digital Trends Live 9.17.20 [Video]

A TikTok Decision Is Likely Coming Today; Game Developers Hacked | Digital Trends Live 9.17.20

On Digital Trends Live today: There's a new way to 911 with Carbyne911 and we talk to CEO Amir Elichai; Supply chains are going green and we talk to Co-founder and CEO of GoodOps Divya Demato; Sony's..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
How TikTok got caught in the middle of a trade war with China [Video]

How TikTok got caught in the middle of a trade war with China

Less than three years after merging with Musical.ly, TikTok looked like it might just achieve something many have tried but few have accomplished: becoming an actual competitor with Facebook and..

Credit: engadget     Duration: 04:40Published

Tweets about this

transplantduck

jerry l. koffler Klobuchar: GOP need not "go lockstep" with Trump on SCOTUS pick https://t.co/IcBMojr5Z7 If they do they will pay de… https://t.co/pE3Npf7CSs 22 minutes ago