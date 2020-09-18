Global  
 

Instagram CEO, ACLU slam TikTok and WeChat app bans for putting US freedoms into the balance

Friday, 18 September 2020
As people begin to process the announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce detailing how it plans, on grounds of national security, to shut down TikTok and WeChat — starting with app downloads and updates for both, plus all of WeChat’s services, on September 20, with TikTok following with a shut down of servers and […]
