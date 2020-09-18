Instagram CEO, ACLU slam TikTok and WeChat app bans for putting US freedoms into the balance

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday



The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12 Published 2 hours ago 'Made in India' short video app 'Changa' grabs attention of TikTok influencers



A made-in-India short video platform 'Changa', has emerged as a new destination for creators who earlier used global apps such as 'TikTok', which have been banned by the Indian government. The ban on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago CEO of TikTok leaves company



The CEO of TikTok is out. This comes as President Trump pushes to ban the popular app. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this