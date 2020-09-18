DYMO’s LetraTag Label Maker matching Amazon 2020 low at $16 (Reg. $28+) Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Handheld Label Maker for *$15.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Office Depot. Regularly as much as $33 at Office Depot, it typically fetches around $29 on Amazon and is now matching our previous deal price. This model is great for keeping things tidy around the office or just for organization at home. Features include five font sizes, seven print styles as well as eight box options, and dual line printing. It ships with a “2+1-year warranty” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,100 Amazon customers. More details below. more… 👓 View full article

