Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ 8-inch Hybrid Mattress: $159 ($40+ off)

9to5Toys Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Zinus 8-inch Hybrid King Mattress for *$158.88 shipped*. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a king-sized mattress, this deal could have your name on it. You’ll find an affordable solution that blends foam and coils to deliver a “soft, yet durable” design. It’s compressed to fit inside of a compact box, helping you more easily transport it to the room you have in mind. Zinus backs this offering with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. more…
