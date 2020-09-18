Roku and Comcast reach agreement to carry Peacock on Roku Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge







Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Comcast and Roku have come to an agreement months after NBCUniversal 's Peacock streaming service launched. Peacock will be available to stream on Roku in the coming weeks."We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU's TV Everywhere apps," a Roku spokesperson said. "We look forward to offering these new options to consumers under an expanded, mutually beneficial relationship between our companies that includes adding NBC content to The Roku Channel and a meaningful partnership around advertising."The decision comes after Comcast and Roku got into a public argument over the status of dozens of NBCUniversal apps. Comcast threatened to pull the apps as...


