Daily Crunch: Partial US TikTok ban is imminent

Friday, 18 September 2020 () The Trump administration moves forwards with plans to ban TikTok and WeChat (although TikTok gets a partial extension), Unity goes public and we announce the winner of this year’s Startup Battlefield. This is your Daily Crunch for September 18, 2020. The big story: US TikTok ban is imminent The U.S. Commerce Department has released details […]
TikTok strikes back at the Trump administration's ban on the social app after it filed a lawsuit against the federal government. Reports have also surfaced regarding Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg where..