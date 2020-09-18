Global  
 

Daily Crunch: Partial US TikTok ban is imminent

TechCrunch Friday, 18 September 2020
The Trump administration moves forwards with plans to ban TikTok and WeChat (although TikTok gets a partial extension), Unity goes public and we announce the winner of this year’s Startup Battlefield. This is your Daily Crunch for September 18, 2020. The big story: US TikTok ban is imminent The U.S. Commerce Department has released details […]
