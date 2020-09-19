Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Brumbies hang on to beat Reds and win Super Rugby AU title

News24 Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Brumbies withstood a late onslaught to beat the Queensland Reds and clinch the Super Rugby AU title and solidify their status as the kings of Australian rugby.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brumbies 38 - 11 Waratahs [Video]

Brumbies 38 - 11 Waratahs

A dominant Brumbies returned to the top of the table with victory over the Waratahs in Rnd 8 of Super Rugby AU

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:15Published
Rebels 30-12 Brumbies [Video]

Rebels 30-12 Brumbies

Highlights from Round 6 of Super Rugby AU

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:27Published
Highlanders 21-32 Blues [Video]

Highlanders 21-32 Blues

The Blues kept their Super Rugby Aotearoa title hopes alive with a 21 – 32 bonus point victory over the Highlanders at Forsyth-Barr Stadium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:23Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Noah Lolesio to start at No 10 for Brumbies in Super Rugby AU final

 Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has named young flyhalf Noah Lolesio in his starting line-up for Saturday's Super Rugby AU final against the Reds in Canberra.
News24

News24.com | SA-born prop starts for Reds in Super Rugby AU final

 Reds coach Brad Thorn has made two changes to his starting line-up for the Super Rugby AU final against the Brumbies in Canberra.
News24

Reds break Rebels' hearts to advance to Super Rugby final

 The Queensland Reds were too strong for the Melbourne Rebels in their Super Rugby semi-final, setting up a meeting with the Brumbies next week.
The Age


Tweets about this