|
|
|
News24.com | Brumbies hang on to beat Reds and win Super Rugby AU title
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Brumbies withstood a late onslaught to beat the Queensland Reds and clinch the Super Rugby AU title and solidify their status as the kings of Australian rugby.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Brumbies 38 - 11 Waratahs
A dominant Brumbies returned to the top of the table with victory over the Waratahs in Rnd 8 of Super Rugby AU
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:15Published
|
Rebels 30-12 Brumbies
Highlights from Round 6 of Super Rugby AU
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:27Published
|
Highlanders 21-32 Blues
The Blues kept their Super Rugby Aotearoa title hopes alive with a 21 – 32 bonus point victory over the Highlanders at Forsyth-Barr Stadium.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:23Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|