Sony apologizes for botched PlayStation 5 pre-orders
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Did you have a rough time trying to pre-order a PlayStation 5? You’re far from the only one. Sony has apologized for botched PS5 pre-orders, noting that the process “could have been a lot smoother.” It promised that more consoles would be available t...
The post-event high of the PlayStation 5 Showcase has had fans buzzing, but new information from Sony has turned that buzz into mild disappointment.PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3.However, Sony Interactive Entertainment president...
Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of..