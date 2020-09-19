Global  
 

Sony apologizes for botched PlayStation 5 pre-orders

engadget Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Did you have a rough time trying to pre-order a PlayStation 5? You’re far from the only one. Sony has apologized for botched PS5 pre-orders, noting that the process “could have been a lot smoother.” It promised that more consoles would be available t...
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: PlayStation 5 will support backwards compatibility for PS4 but not PS1, PS2 or PS3

PlayStation 5 will support backwards compatibility for PS4 but not PS1, PS2 or PS3 00:58

 The post-event high of the PlayStation 5 Showcase has had fans buzzing, but new information from Sony has turned that buzz into mild disappointment.PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3.However, Sony Interactive Entertainment president...

