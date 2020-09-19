|
Sony apologizes for PS5 preorders mess, promises more stock over ‘next few days’
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Sony has apologized for PS5 preorders being a bit of a mess. “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother,” says Sony from the official PlayStation Twitter account. “We truly apologize for that.” Preorders for the new PS5 console began on Wednesday, a day earlier than Sony had said retailers would take orders. It led to a scramble as Walmart and others started randomly opening up their PS5 preorder slots. Some preorders even disappeared after around a minute.
Sony now says it will release more PS5 consoles for preorder “over the next few days,” promising that retailers will share more details. It’s not clear if these preorders will be delivered on launch day, and Sony is also promising “more PS5s will be available...
