Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony apologizes for PS5 preorders mess, promises more stock over ‘next few days’

The Verge Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Sony apologizes for PS5 preorders mess, promises more stock over ‘next few days’Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Sony has apologized for PS5 preorders being a bit of a mess. “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother,” says Sony from the official PlayStation Twitter account. “We truly apologize for that.” Preorders for the new PS5 console began on Wednesday, a day earlier than Sony had said retailers would take orders. It led to a scramble as Walmart and others started randomly opening up their PS5 preorder slots. Some preorders even disappeared after around a minute.

Sony now says it will release more PS5 consoles for preorder “over the next few days,” promising that retailers will share more details. It’s not clear if these preorders will be delivered on launch day, and Sony is also promising “more PS5s will be available...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for 42 percent off at Back Market

 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip usually costs $1,380 if you buy it new, but Back Market is selling refurbished units for $799. If you’ve wanted to own one of these..
The Verge

PS5s will be available to preorder tomorrow at GameStop

 Let’s be honest: trying to preorder a PS5 has been anything but easy. That said, if you want to try to secure Sony’s next-gen console ahead of its November..
The Verge

PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know about Sony’s next consoles

 Image: Sony

Sony’s behemoth of a console promises an exciting next-gen future
The Verge

The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 saves

 Image: Sony

Insomniac Games’ hugely-successful 2018 hit Spider-Man is being remastered for PlayStation 5 with ray-tracing, faster loading, and..
The Verge

Microsoft will honor Bethesda’s PS5 exclusives, but future console releases will be ‘case-by-case’

 Following the announcement of Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax — owner of Doom, Fallout, and more — some..
The Verge

Walmart Walmart American multinational retailer

Packaging for Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker and new Chromecast leaks

 Walmart already has Google’s new smart speaker visible on its shelves. | Image: Marcos Frausto

Two of Google’s products that will almost certainly..
The Verge

Walmart agrees to back Trump's TikTok "education fund"

 President Trump has touted $5 billion fund dedicated to teaching "real history" of the U.S.
CBS News

Walmart promises 'all-new Black Friday experience' with earlier savings and more online deals, seeks 20K seasonal workers

 Walmart is preparing for a holiday season with more online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic and is hiring 20,000 seasonal workers.
USATODAY.com
Police searching for man suspected of shooting a Walmart store manager in the leg in Bradenton [Video]

Police searching for man suspected of shooting a Walmart store manager in the leg in Bradenton

Police searching for man suspected of shooting a Walmart store manager in the leg in Bradenton

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:48Published

China has no reason to approve 'dirty' TikTok deal -China Daily

 SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China has no reason to approve the "dirty and unfair" deal based on "bullying and extortion" that Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills [Video]

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills

A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders [Video]

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
'Plant fanatic' has wholesome reaction when gifted extremely rare monstera [Video]

'Plant fanatic' has wholesome reaction when gifted extremely rare monstera

This was the wholesome moment a US husband surprised his "plant fanatic" wife with an extremely rare and expensive monstera. Footage from June 5, which has recently gone viral online, shows Chelsie..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

AmazonRetweet

AmazonRetweetBot RT @cindermis: #Walmart #Amazon Walmart and Amazon donate to QANON candidates...how repulsive is that... https://t.co/DVmJGDvGJj 5 hours ago

cindermis

Cheri Carlson #Walmart #Amazon Walmart and Amazon donate to QANON candidates...how repulsive is that... https://t.co/DVmJGDvGJj 5 hours ago

MahnSpice

SpiceMahn Amazon, Walmart donate to QAnon-supporting politician in Tennessee https://t.co/UjcOal1Qh7 via @cbsmoneywatch 6 hours ago

leonardp25

leonard RT @SteveMotley: Amazon, Walmart donate to QAnon-supporting politician in Tennessee https://t.co/9WgEUxqMZD via @cbsmoneywatch 6 hours ago

NickASAVet

Nick Plessas RT @joshtpm: Walmart, Amazon Made Donations To QAnon-Promoting GOP Lawmaker https://t.co/0YFztjhVFv via @TPM 7 hours ago

SteveMotley

Marines Love Trump 🇺🇸 Amazon, Walmart donate to QAnon-supporting politician in Tennessee https://t.co/9WgEUxqMZD via @cbsmoneywatch 8 hours ago