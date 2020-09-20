Google shares what the Android Earthquake Alerts System detected in Los Angeles last night
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () The Android Earthquake Alerts System turns phones running the mobile operating system into mini seismometers. Following last night’s earthquake in Los Angeles, Google shared an interesting visualization of what Android phones detected.
A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area late Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake was centered less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte and occurred at 11:38 p.m.