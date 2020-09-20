Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Capcom will launch Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as early as November, the Japanese studio announced earlier this week. Presented during Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is not just a visually improved version of the critically-acclaimed game, as new content is included as well. Interesting enough, this will be Capcom's first title on next-generation consoles and comes packed with a plethora of new features and game modes powered by next-gen consoles. More importantly, players will be able to play as Vergil in this special edition of Devil May Cry 5. The game includes next-gen features such as ray tracing technology and enhanced 3D audio, fan-favorite modes including Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode, as well as all the content of the Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with the digital version arri...


