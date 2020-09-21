Google Doodle honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American civil rights activist
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Last week, Google began what now looks to be a series of Doodles in celebration of Latin American History Month. Today, the series continues with a Google Doodle in honor of Jovita Idár, a Mexican-American civil rights activist.
