Google Doodle honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American civil rights activist

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez



Tuesday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Google celebrated it with a doodle of Orange County civil rights icon Felicitas Mendez. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago Women of the Century: Helen Zia grew up wondering "what can I do" to make the world better



Author, journalist and activist Helen Zia helped start an Asian American civil rights movement, saying "if we all do something, it becomes a movement." Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic) Duration: 03:06 Published 3 weeks ago 63 years later, Marylanders remember taking part in march on Washington



As thousands gathered in Washington on Friday to honor the 57th anniversary of the "I have a dream" speech by Martin Luther King Jr., the city of Annapolis held its own commemoration ceremony. The.. Credit: WBAL Duration: 03:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this