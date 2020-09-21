Global  
 

Google Doodle honors Jovita Idár, Mexican-American civil rights activist

9to5Google Monday, 21 September 2020
Last week, Google began what now looks to be a series of Doodles in celebration of Latin American History Month. Today, the series continues with a Google Doodle in honor of Jovita Idár, a Mexican-American civil rights activist.

Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson 23:46

 Civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting for freedom and justice for everyone. In this illuminating conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson, Lewis discusses the essential importance of voting, shares encouraging words of wisdom for the...

