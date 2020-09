Windows 10 2004 (20H1): The Biggest Features Explained Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Microsoft’s newest Windows 10 update is officially named Windows 10 version 2004 (20H1). Also known as May 2020 Update, technically, we should call it ‘version 2003,’ but Microsoft didn’t do so to avoid confusion with other products like Windows Server 2003. In case you haven’t switched to Windows 10 after Windows 7 EOL, then you […] 👓 View full article