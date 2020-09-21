Amazon’s Fire HD lineup is on sale from $60, including the kid’s version Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon offers the latest Fire HD 8 on sale at *$69.99* and *$99.99*, respectively for 16 and 32GB configurations with free shipping for all. It typically goes for $80 or more You can also save on the new Fire HD 8 Plus from *$89.99*, which is down from the usual $110 price tag. Finally, Fire HD 10 is on sale from *$110* (Reg. $150+). Today’s deal takes upwards of 33% off and matches our previous mention. Fire 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display, while the larger option in today’s sale delivers a full HD panel. Ideal for those not in need of Apple’s latest iPads or for kids that you don’t want to spend a fortune on just to have a tablet around. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.



more… 👓 View full article

