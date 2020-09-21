Microsoft Says Important Windows 10 Fix for Linux Users Is Coming Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Microsoft has confirmed that it's working on fixing a Windows Subsystem for Linux, or WSL, and the rollout should start with the next update shipped to insiders. More specifically, the Redmond-based software giant says the issue happens on devices running beta and release preview channel builds, with users no longer able to launch the WSL at all. "Windows Insiders on Build 19042.508 in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who use Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) will be impacted by "Element not found" error when they try to start WSL. With the help of Insiders, we have identified the root cause of the issue and have created a fix which should be included in the next 20H2 servicing release shortly. Insiders who wish to be unblocked immediately can uninstall this build (KB4571756) which is a non-security update," the company says. The easiest way to fix the whole thing right now is to just uninstall this cumulative update, albeit I expect Microsoft to come up with...

