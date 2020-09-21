Emoji 13.1 Officially Announced With 7 New Smiley Faces
Monday, 21 September 2020 () The Unicode Consortium has officially announced Emoji 13.1, a new set of emoji that is scheduled to go live on devices in 2021. The new pack includes seven different emoji and 21 skin variations, so users will get an update that includes 217 new designs. The new emoji are the following: Heart on fire Mending heart Woman with beard Person with beard Face exhaling Face in clouds Face with spiral eyes The designs that you see here are just generic samples because as it happened in the fast, every company is free to create their own images that would be available on mobile devices, desktop computers, and web platforms. “This minor release was created to add new emoji before 2022. The Unicode Consortium is a volunteer organization and we would be completely without new emoji in 2021 if it weren’t for the dedication of many volunteers who make this possible,” the Unicode Consortium
The new Audi e-tron S and the new Audi e-tron S Sportback deliver dynamics in a new dimension. In S gear, they provide their full boost performance for eight seconds – 370 kW of power and 973 Nm (717.6 lb-ft) of torque4. The standard sprint takes just 4.5 seconds and acceleration ends at 210 km/h...