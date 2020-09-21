Amazon’s Gold Box discounts Gillette and Venus razors by up to 40% off today

Global  
 

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* Gillette and Venus Razors. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor with four replacements for *$16.49*. Regularly around $22, today’s deal is the best price at Amazon since the spring. Gilette’s ProGlide razor delivers up to a month of shaves on a single blade with a focus on comfort with features like antifriction lubricated strips and more. Including four replacements ensures that you should be in good shape through 2020 on the blade front. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

