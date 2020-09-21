Xbox Game Pass subscribers jump 50 percent to 15 million in less than six months Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass heavily in recent months, particularly ahead of its next-gen Xbox console hardware launches in November. Xbox Game Pass has started to feel like Microsoft’s true next-gen approach, gearing the company up for a different Xbox future.



