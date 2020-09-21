Global  
 

Xbox Game Pass subscribers jump 50 percent to 15 million in less than six months

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Microsoft is revealing today that it now has 15 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers. That’s up 50 percent from the 10 million the company previously disclosed back in April. Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that offers access to a growing selection of more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month.

Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass heavily in recent months, particularly ahead of its next-gen Xbox console hardware launches in November. Xbox Game Pass has started to feel like Microsoft’s true next-gen approach, gearing the company up for a different Xbox future.

Xbox Game Pass has been bolstered recently by the addition of Bungie’s Destiny 2 title, xCloud game streaming, and Microsoft’s ZeniMax Media acquisition, the parent...
