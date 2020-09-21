Oh yeah, it’s the 21st of September Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

It’s September 21st — the final day of summer, the eve of the equinox, and far more importantly, the day memorialized by the 1978 Earth, Wind & Fire classic, “September.”



It’s also the day when the internet impatiently tweets at comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, waiting for him to post his latest celebration of the day and date. Adejuyigbe has been making videos for five years now where he dances along to the most salient part of the song, and they have truly turned the 21st of September into a holiday worth celebrating.



His latest is now here, and it is — as always — a remarkable celebration of Sept. 21, 9/21 (21/9, even), the 21st, or whatever you prefer to call it:







https://t.co/oqsf6rtAU6 • https://t.co/ztznLId5fl pic.twitter.com/2J2iMWGVc2



—... It’s September 21st — the final day of summer, the eve of the equinox, and far more importantly, the day memorialized by the 1978 Earth, Wind & Fire classic, “September.”It’s also the day when the internet impatiently tweets at comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, waiting for him to post his latest celebration of the day and date. Adejuyigbe has been making videos for five years now where he dances along to the most salient part of the song, and they have truly turned the 21st of September into a holiday worth celebrating.His latest is now here, and it is — as always — a remarkable celebration of Sept. 21, 9/21 (21/9, even), the 21st, or whatever you prefer to call it:https://t.co/oqsf6rtAU6 • https://t.co/ztznLId5fl pic.twitter.com/2J2iMWGVc2—... 👓 View full article

