|
10 surprisingly practical Raspberry Pi projects anybody can do
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Practical Pi projects
Image by Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi single-board computer and all its variants have captured the imaginations of DIY enthusiasts and budding hobbyists alike. And now that the price of the 2GB Raspberry Pi 4 has been slashed to $35 and an 8GB model with as much RAM as a Mac Mini is here, interest in building with the board is sure to spike.
To read this article in full, please click here
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this