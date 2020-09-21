Twitter and Zoom’s algorithmic bias issues Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Both Zoom and Twitter found themselves under fire this weekend for their respective issues with algorithmic bias. On Zoom, it’s an issue with the video conferencing service’s virtual backgrounds and on Twitter, it’s an issue with the site’s photo cropping tool. It started when Ph.D. student Colin Madland tweeted about a Black faculty member’s issues […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Zenger News - Published 1 day ago Mexican politician pretends to be in Zoom meeting 00:31 A Mexican politician is filmed using a photo so she can pretend to be present at a virtual zoom meeting.The event happened during a remote meeting of the Congress of Mexico City, capital of Mexico, located in the center of Mexico, on September 18th.Valentina Batres Guadarrama, a legislator of the... You Might Like

Tweets about this

