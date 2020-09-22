Act quick and score two Belkin Studio 10W Qi Chargers from $29 Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Today only, Meh offers a 2-pack of Studio by Belkin 10W Wireless Chargers for *$29*. A $5 shipping fee will apply unless you have a Meh membership. Regularly $25 or so per unit, today’s deal is a $50 value and marks the best we’ve seen on a 2-pack. With a sleek design and fast 10W charging speeds, you’ll be able to enjoy quick power-ups and plenty of juice for the latest iPhone and Android devices. This particular Qi stand differs from others on the market with a design that allows for landscape or portrait charging, making it easy to watch videos, FaceTime, or check in on notifications. Belkin’s lineup of Qi chargers has stellar ratings across the board.



