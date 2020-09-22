Global  
 

Microsoft Launches New Lineup of Next-Generation Xbox Accessories

Softpedia Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Microsoft Launches New Lineup of Next-Generation Xbox AccessoriesMicrosoft has just revealed its new lineup of next-generation Xbox accessories, which will be available for purchase alongside its new consoles on November 10. First off, new options for Xbox wireless and wired controllers will be introduced in less than two months. Besides the already announced Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black and Robot White, this November, customers will be able to choose from three additional options. First up is Microsoft's new Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue, which is optimized for next-generation gameplay. Then, for those who prefer to play on PC, Microsoft has updated its PC controller bundles to include the new Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. Players will now be able to choose between the Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 bundle for freedom of movement or play connected with the Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable bundle. Naturally, you'll be able to connect these controllers to your PC ...
