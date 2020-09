News24.com | Manhunt for killers following 'brutal' murder of woman, 80, at Polokwane retirement home Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for what they described as the 'brutal killing' of an 80-year-old woman whose body was found in her house at the Koraal retirement village in Polokwane.

