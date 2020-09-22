Global  
 

Elon Musk warns new Tesla battery tech won’t reach mass production until 2022

The Verge Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Elon Musk warns new Tesla battery tech won't reach mass production until 2022

Whatever is unveiled during Tesla’s Battery Day event on Tuesday won’t enter “serious high-volume production” until 2022, the company’s CEO Elon Musk has cautioned on Twitter. The time-scale means the technology will mainly impact Tesla’s Semi, Cybertruck, and Roadster projects, the CEO said, adding that the company will continue to buy third-party battery cells even if Tesla decides to make its own.

Musk’s comments suggest that whatever is shown at Tuesday’s event will be at the prototype stage, ruling out the new battery technology appearing imminently in Tesla’s current mass-market vehicles like the Model 3 or Model Y. Musk points towards the “extreme difficulty” in scaling new technology as being to blame, noting that making “the...
