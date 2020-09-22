|
Former YouTube content moderator sues the company after developing symptoms of PTSD
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
A former YouTube content moderator is suing the Google-owned company for failing to properly protect her and her co-workers from the mental harms caused by reviewing hours and hours of graphic footage every day.
The proposed class-action lawsuit against YouTube is being brought by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, which previously sued Facebook for failing to safeguard the mental health of its own content moderators. That earlier suit resulted in Facebook paying a $52 million settlement to moderators who developed PTSD as a result of their work for the company.
"“She has trouble sleeping and when she does sleep, she has horrific nightmares.”"
The lawsuit, which was first reported by CNET, says YouTube consistently failed to follow its own...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
How to live stream the first 2020 presidential debateIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
On Tuesday, September 29th at 9PM ET, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square..
The Verge
Train to Busan 2 Where to Watch Online Streaming Full MovieWhere to Watch Train to Busan 2? Full movie is streaming online in HD on Netflix. Is Train to Busan 2 playing on Netflix? – YES Train to Busan 2 is playing on..
WorldNews
Trump campaign floods digital airwaves with debate day ad blitzPresident's team splashes more than $1 million on Web ads, including a 24-hour placement of one Black man's tribute to Trump right at the top of YouTube.
CBS News
The Biden campaign wants to take back YouTubeWill Joel
On Tuesday night, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2020 cycle, and cable channels will be..
The Verge
A quarter of US adults now get news from YouTube, Pew Research study findsAround a quarter of U.S. adults, or roughly 26%, say they get news by watching YouTube videos, according to a new study from Pew Research Center, which examined..
WorldNews
Google American technology company
Here’s what the new Chromecast’s Google TV software looks likeAll indications point to Google announcing its latest Chromecast during tomorrow’s hardware event. And I managed to buy one yesterday even before the..
The Verge
Spotify’s exclusive Michelle Obama podcast will be available on other platforms starting tomorrowSpotify
Spotify made major headlines last year when it announced an exclusive podcast deal with the Obamas’ production studio Higher Ground. Today,..
The Verge
DuckDuckGo slams Google’s Android search engine auction as ‘fundamentally flawed’ after losing to BingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft’s Bing search engine has beaten out competitor DuckDuckGo and will now be offered as an option for..
The Verge
Our unannounced Google Chromecast didn’t come with Stadia, but it sure does workYesterday, we bought the new Google Chromecast, even though it hasn’t yet been announced. Weirdly, it didn’t come with Google Stadia — of the 12 streaming..
The Verge
Google Meet won’t limit calls on free plans to 60 minutes until March 2021Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is extending its policy that lets free Google Meet users host calls for longer than 60 minutes. The..
The Verge
Facebook American online social networking service
MPs vote to pass the Government's Internal Markets Bill
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30Published
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:24Published
Biden blasts Facebook over Trump posts, voting misinformation before presidential debateJoe Biden is pressuring Facebook to remove Trump posts containing voting misinformation as the two prepare to face each other in their first debate.
USATODAY.com
Duterte lashes out at Facebook after it takes down fake accountsPresident Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is one of a number of populists around the world who rose to power in part by harnessing Facebook to get his..
WorldNews
Facebook’s Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook propertiesFacebook
Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The..
The Verge
CNET American media website about technology and consumer electronics
Current state of technology and social media in the U.S.Facebook announced the removal of hundreds of Russian-linked accounts, pages and groups. The Justice Department is trying to force big tech to take..
CBS News
Jelly Belly Founder Hides Golden Ticket In 'Willy Wonka' Contest
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this