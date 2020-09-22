Former YouTube content moderator sues the company after developing symptoms of PTSD

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden



Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna.

