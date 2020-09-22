Global  
 

Microsoft’s new Outlook for Mac design launches in October

The Verge Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Microsoft’s new Outlook for Mac design launches in OctoberMicrosoft has been testing a new Outlook for Mac design over the past year, and it’s now ready to roll out to all users next month. The new design includes Microsoft’s Fluent icons, rounded corners, and changes to make the email app ready for macOS Big Sur.

Microsoft’s Ribbon interface has been removed, and everything looks a lot cleaner. It’s a hybrid of Apple’s macOS design and Microsoft’s own Fluent design. Reading and writing emails have been improved with single-line views, a new mail compose UI, and even a feature to ignore emails. Panels are also collapsible so it makes Outlook for Mac a lot more customizable for the main view of emails.

Microsoft Dark mode in Outlook for Mac.

Microsoft has also...
