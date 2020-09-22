|
Microsoft’s new Outlook for Mac design launches in October
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Microsoft has been testing a new Outlook for Mac design over the past year, and it’s now ready to roll out to all users next month. The new design includes Microsoft’s Fluent icons, rounded corners, and changes to make the email app ready for macOS Big Sur.
Microsoft’s Ribbon interface has been removed, and everything looks a lot cleaner. It’s a hybrid of Apple’s macOS design and Microsoft’s own Fluent design. Reading and writing emails have been improved with single-line views, a new mail compose UI, and even a feature to ignore emails. Panels are also collapsible so it makes Outlook for Mac a lot more customizable for the main view of emails.
Microsoft Dark mode in Outlook for Mac.
Microsoft has also...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft Teams is getting fake coffee shops, breakout rooms, and custom layoutsMicrosoft is expanding its new Together Mode for Microsoft Teams soon, allowing co-workers to pretend they’re holding meetings in coffee shops, break out into..
The Verge
Microsoft’s Edge browser is arriving on Linux in beta next monthMicrosoft is planning to launch a preview version of its Edge browser for Linux next month. After officially confirming plans for Edge on Linux earlier this..
The Verge
Microsoft’s giant 85-inch Surface Hub 2S will arrive in January 2021 for $21,999.99Microsoft’s 85-inch Surface Hub 2S. | Microsoft
Microsoft is starting to take preorders for its 85-inch Surface Hub 2S today. The large screen..
The Verge
Outlook for iOS and Android is getting emoji email reactions, voice commands, and moreNew Outlook iOS 14 widget. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Microsoft is announcing a number of new features that are coming to Outlook mobile soon...
The Verge
Outlook.com webmail service from Microsoft
macOS Operating system for Apple computers
Apple Inc. American technology company
Order Apple’s new Watch straps in the wrong size, and you’ll have to return the whole thingThe new Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop can’t be adjusted. | Image: Apple
Last week, Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a pair of new..
The Verge
'There is no monopoly here' — Apple CEO Tim Cook says big companies deserve scrutinyStressing that big companies deserve scrutiny, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that his company conducts itself...
WorldNews
See inside the new Apple Watch Series 6 with iFixit’s latest teardownImage: iFixit
iFixit took apart the Apple Watch Series 6 today, getting an inside look at the new sensors added to enable blood oxygen tracking...
The Verge
Gmail can now be set as the default iOS 14 email appIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google just released the official update to Gmail, allowing it to be set as the default email application for..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this