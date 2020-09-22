Global  
 

Get 'Linux Administration Cookbook' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

betanews Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Linux is one of the most widely used operating systems among system administrators, and even modern application and server development is heavily reliant on the Linux platform. The Linux Administration Cookbook is your go-to guide to get started on your Linux journey. It will help you understand what that strange little server is doing in the corner of your office, what the mysterious virtual machine languishing in Azure is crunching through, what that circuit-board-like thing is doing under your office TV, and why the LEDs on it are blinking rapidly. SEE ALSO: Kaspersky says Linux systems are increasingly being targeted… [Continue Reading]
