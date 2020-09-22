Electrek readers can save big on Greenbike Electric Bikes with our promo code Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wellbots is offering Electrek readers an extra *10% off* already discounted Greenbike Electric Bikes when promo code *ELECTREKBIKE* is applied during checkout. Use that coupon code to drop the City Premium 2021 model down to *$1,439.10*. Free shipping is available for all.* *This model in particular delivers up to 50-miles per charge with its swappable battery system. Notable features include a 6-speed Shimano gear system, hydraulic disc brakes, LED lighting, and more. Check out the entire sale here for additional deals.



Head below for more deals on smart switches, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.



