Google launches Web Stories for WordPress plugin and 'Web Creators' community Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Besides loading articles quickly, AMP is being leveraged to create a visual medium for sharing content online. Google is now bringing Web Stories to any WordPress site with the wide launch of a new creation tool.



