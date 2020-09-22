Global  
 

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Siege of Dragonspear, Peppa Pig, more

9to5Google Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
All of today’s best Android app deals and freebies are now up for the taking. We have freebie icon packs, trivia games, Peppa Pig for the kids, classic RPG dungeon crawlers, invasions from outer space, and much more on tap today. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Siege of Dragonspear, Peppa Pig: Theme Park, Earthlings Beware!, Nimian Legends: Vandgels, Sir Questionnaire, and much more. As always, you’ll find all of today’s best Android app deals listed down below the fold for your convenience.

