|
A ‘zombie tropical storm’ just came back to life in the Atlantic
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
A satellite image showing Paulette’s rainfall on September 22 | NASA/NOAA/NRL
Tropical Storm Paulette just came back to life in the eastern Atlantic. The revival comes days after storm trackers issued what would have been their last update on Paulette. But you can’t keep a storm like Paulette down — it’s come back as a zombie.
“Zombie” isn’t a technical designation, just a nickname for storms that peter out, only to come back from the dead when conditions allow. For a tropical storm to form (or rise again) it needs favorable wind conditions, plenty of warm and moist air, and warm ocean waters. It also needs to have the general structure of a tropical storm, with a warm center, and a lack of cold or warm fronts. That structure is what Paulette briefly lost last week, causing its untimely “demise.”
In other news,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Atlantic Magazine and multi-platform publisher based in Washington, D.C.
Tropical Storm Wilfred broke a record as soon as it formedSatellite imagery of the Atlantic Oceean | Image: NOAA
The record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season just ran out of storm names. A storm that..
The Verge
Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:52Published
Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
Zombie Fictional undead creature
National Rugby League Australasian rugby league football competition
When coronavirus hit, Poasa wanted to quit school - but his community had other ideasWhen Poasa Telepe’s family began struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Year 12 student quit school. But thanks to those around him, he’s..
SBS
Indigenous students find future pathway with help of NRL's School to Work programCompleting year 12 during a pandemic has not been easy but with the help of a mentorship program, Indigenous student Linae Williams says her dreams are one step..
SBS
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
NASA unveils $28 billion plan to land first woman, next man on the moon in 2024The mission would mark the first time human land on the lunar surface since 1972 and could pave the way for establishing a base camp on the moon.
USATODAY.com
NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billionNASA on Monday revealed its latest plan to return astronauts to the Moon in 2024, and estimated the cost of meeting that deadline at $28 billion, $16 billion of..
WorldNews
Nasa outlines plan for first woman on Moon by 2024The US space agency (Nasa) formally outlines its $28bn plan to return astronauts to the Moon by 2024.
BBC News
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration US government scientific agency
Slow-moving Sally drenches southeast states
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this