First Microsoft Edge Version for Linux to Launch in October
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Microsoft has recently announced that the very first build of Microsoft Edge for Linux would go live next month as a preview. The migration to the Chromium engine allowed Microsoft to turn Edge into a cross-platform browser, so the app is now available on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and macOS. Microsoft officially confirmed that a Linux version of Microsoft Edge was in the works earlier this year, but the company remained completely tight-lipped on any potential release date. The build that will be published next week will come as an early testing version, with Microsoft to continue working on Edge for Linux and release more updates as the development advances. Most likely, Edge for Linux would eventually be offered in the same channels as the Windows and Mac siblings, namely Canary, Dev, beta, and stable. No word on the final version of Edge for Linux Microsoft hasn’t discussed the feature lineup of Microsoft Edge for Linux, ...
