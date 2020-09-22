Xbox Series X and S preorders are basically sold out — for now Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Photo by



The initial wave of preorders for the



Though, if you were trying to order a console earlier today, there was a decent chance that you were actually able to get that done. So



M... Photo by Tom Warren / The VergeThe initial wave of preorders for the Xbox Series X and S have sold out at all major retailers. Of course, there’s still a chance that you’ll find one in stock if you click through one of the many links on our preorder guide, but this morning’s rush of orders seems to have scooped most of the consoles up.Though, if you were trying to order a console earlier today, there was a decent chance that you were actually able to get that done. So Microsoft ’s plan for giving retailers and people plenty of time to prepare for preorders to start seems to have worked, at least up against last week’s surprisingly disastrous Sony PS5 preorder process, which kicked off more like a Supreme drop than a launch from an established tech company.M... 👓 View full article

