Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon disavows $500 “Prime Bike,” says it has no formal connection to the product

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Amazon disavows $500 “Prime Bike,” says it has no formal connection to the productEchelon Fitness’ “EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike” or “Prime Bike.” | Image: Echelon

Yesterday, exercise company Echelon Fitness announced the “EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike,” or “Prime Bike” — a $500 exercise bike developed “in collaboration with Amazon.” News of the bike’s launch sent the share price of smart bike maker Peloton tumbling, as traders anticipated Amazon’s entry into the growing home exercise market.

But on Tuesday evening Amazon denied it had any formal connection to the so-called Prime Bike. The bike’s listing on Amazon’s website was removed and a press release for the product from Echelon Fitness touting its work with Amazon was deleted.

"“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime.”"

“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Bloomberg....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: What Is Prime Bike? Can It Compete With Peloton?

What Is Prime Bike? Can It Compete With Peloton? 01:02

 Amazon and exercise brand Echelon have teamed up to launch Prime Bike.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

It looks like a bunch of soon-to-be-disappointed people accidentally bought Xbox One X’s today

 Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Today, Microsoft launched pre-orders for its upcoming next generation console, the Xbox One X. Sorry, I meant the..
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day will begin October 13th, multiple sources say

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

An internal Amazon email seen by The Verge confirms that its Prime Day shopping event will take place October..
The Verge

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stickers, T-shirts, books among Amazon's and Etsy's bestsellers

 RBG T-shirts, books, masks and other memorabilia are trending on Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble and other online shops, celebrating Justice Ginsburg's life.
USATODAY.com

You can finally pre-order the new Xbox Series X—but they will sell out fast

 You can pre-order Microsoft's new Xbox Series X at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more—if you hurry.
USATODAY.com

Peloton (company) Peloton (company) American exercise equipment and media company

New Apple Watch line-up and fitness subscription service unveiled [Video]

New Apple Watch line-up and fitness subscription service unveiled

Apple has announced two new versions of its Apple Watch and a fitness classsubscription service linked to the wearable to rival the likes of Peloton. TheApple Watch Series 6 contains a new health sensor which can measure bloodoxygen levels in 15 seconds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Peloton Stock Leaps [Video]

Peloton Stock Leaps

On Friday, Peloton stock rose as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The increase came after the connected-fitness group reported its first quarterly profit. Robust demand for at-home exercise equipment and online classes drove revenue up 172% to $607 million in the three months to June 30. That generated $89 million in net income for Peloton. Business Insider reports that Peloton executives expect to nearly double revenue to between $3.5 billion and $3.65 billion next year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Peloton Goes Up 14% [Video]

Peloton Goes Up 14%

Fitness Peloton went up 14% on Tuesday. The near record high comes after Peloton announced two new exercise products, along with a price cut to its existing connected bike. Peloton introduced the new Peloton Bike+, a premium version of its already popular connected bike. They also announced the Peloton Tread, a budget version of its treadmill that was originally launched in 2018. Peloton cut the price of its Peloton bike by $350. The original price tag of the bike was $2,245.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Peloton cuts pricing, upgrades equipment [Video]

Peloton cuts pricing, upgrades equipment

Shares of exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive rallied Tuesday after the company announced two new equipment upgrades and a price cut for older models. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Paid subscription service offered by Amazon.com

FAA OK's Amazon's drone fleet; Walmart takes aim at Prime

 Amazon moves one step closer to a drone fleet with FAA approval, while Walmart launches a subscription service that takes aim at Amazon Prime. CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News
Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter [Video]

Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter

Walmart unveiled the perks of its new membership program, Walmart Plus, which will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines at a lower annual fee than Amazon Prime. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction [Video]

Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction

The first instalment of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will bereleased on August 31. The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during atumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, andthe first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Bloomberg Television Bloomberg Television Financial and business cable news channel

Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

 Just days after after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons from voting until they've paid off fines, restitution and court fees,..
New Zealand Herald

Microsoft will honor Bethesda’s PS5 exclusives, but future console releases will be ‘case-by-case’

 Following the announcement of Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax — owner of Doom, Fallout, and more — some..
The Verge

Nikola’s founder steps down from board as company faces fraud allegations

 Photo: Nikola Corporation

Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton is stepping down from the company’s board of directors after..
The Verge
TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration [Video]

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration

Although the clock is ticking, pardon the pun, TikTok is not going down without a fight. Per Bloomberg and Reuters, the video-sharing app and its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, filed a complaint in a Washington federal court on Friday aiming to block the Trump administration’s upcoming ban, which is set to take effect on Sept. 20. The ban, announced by the Commerce Department earlier that day, will prevent any new downloads or updates to the app in the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Peloton Shares Backpedal as Amazon Unveils 'Prime Bike' Rival [Video]

Peloton Shares Backpedal as Amazon Unveils 'Prime Bike' Rival

Investors backpedal on Peloton as Echelon and Amazon.com lift the curtain on a new $499 competitor: 'Prime Bike.'

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:13Published

Tweets about this