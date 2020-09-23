|
Amazon disavows $500 “Prime Bike,” says it has no formal connection to the product
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Echelon Fitness’ “EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike” or “Prime Bike.” | Image: Echelon
Yesterday, exercise company Echelon Fitness announced the “EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike,” or “Prime Bike” — a $500 exercise bike developed “in collaboration with Amazon.” News of the bike’s launch sent the share price of smart bike maker Peloton tumbling, as traders anticipated Amazon’s entry into the growing home exercise market.
But on Tuesday evening Amazon denied it had any formal connection to the so-called Prime Bike. The bike’s listing on Amazon’s website was removed and a press release for the product from Echelon Fitness touting its work with Amazon was deleted.
"“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime.”"
“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Bloomberg....
