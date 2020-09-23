Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — For all the recent talk of global warming, climate historians hunting for past temperature extremes have unearthed what the U.N. weather agency calls a new record low in the Northern Hemisphere — nearly -70 degrees Celsius (-93 F) was recorded almost three decades ago in Greenland.

The World Meteorological Organizations publicly confirmed Wednesday the all-time cold reading for the hemisphere: -69.6 Celsius recorded on Dec. 22, 1991 at an automatic weather station in a remote site called Klinck, not far from the highest point on the Greenland Ice Sheet.

“In the era of climate change, much attention focuses on new heat records," said WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas in a statement. "This newly recognized cold record is an important reminder about the stark contrasts that exist on this planet.”

The temperature tally surpasses the -67.8°C recorded twice at Siberian sites of Oimekon in 1933 and Verkhoyanksk in 1892. The latter Russian site made headlines in recent months for recording what may be a new record-high temperature north of the Arctic Circle during a heatwave in the region.

The new low was confirmed by so-called “climate detectives” working with the WMO's Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes in Geneva.

The agency, which was created in 2007, has been poring over historic data in search of records like high and low temperatures, greatest rainfall, and even of “heaviest hailstone" and “longest lightning flash.”

It said that the record came to light after “a WMO blue-ribbon international panel of polar scientists tracked down the original scientists involved” from the Klinck automatic weather station than ran for two years in the early 1990.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was the -89.2 Celsius...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today still looks rainy and breezy at times with chilly highs only in the upper-40s to mid-50s. We may break the "record low high" temperature today. Most of the rain should be moving out late tonight..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere 7 minutes ago

setopati

Setopati UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/qHU9zBUkX2 14 minutes ago

_WelcomePeople

Welcome People UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/xjmY7HxJEP https://t.co/IWCh8gFsZ9 15 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather UN unearths record low #TEMPERATURE for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/UoXukYctEv 26 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino UN unearths record low #TEMPERATURE for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/pUWsY8CnFv #GPWX 26 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/oyE8K0Fu3k https://t.co/30i64inPw8 40 minutes ago

AribAffan1

Arib Affan RT @htTweets: UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/V6ADNOsVke https://t.co/d8KmKxWcpn 45 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere https://t.co/V6ADNOsVke https://t.co/d8KmKxWcpn 49 minutes ago