Supreme Court hears arguments for and against ending the carbon tax

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Lawyers representing the federal and some provincial governments made their cases before Canada's highest court today for keeping or killing the carbon tax — the cornerstone of the Trudeau government's climate agenda.
Related news from verified sources

Canada's carbon tax conundrum continues its appearance at Supreme Court today

 Indigenous leaders, special interest groups and other provinces will have their say Wednesday, in trying to convince the Supreme Court whether or not the...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.caCP24

Supreme Court to start hearings today on national carbon tax

 The Supreme Court of Canada begins hearings Tuesday to determine whether the federal carbon tax is constitutional.
CTV News


