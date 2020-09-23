Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No Man’s Sky’s massive Origins update doubles the variety in the game

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
No Man’s Sky’s massive Origins update doubles the variety in the gameThere have already been some cool things added to No Man’s Sky in 2020, including a horror-themed update, the addition of mech suits, and cross-platform multiplayer. But today the sci-fi sandbox is getting its biggest expansion of the year with Origins, which aims to double the variety in the game with new features like more plant and animal life, and gigantic mountains and oceans to explore. The update is out today for free across all platforms, and it’s the latest in a growing list of big annual updates for No Man’s Sky.

“Previous years we’ve done things like VR or multiplayer or adding story,” says Hello Games’ Sean Murray. “This year we thought it was time to revisit some of the foundations of the game.”

According to Murray, the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hello Games Hello Games British video game developer

Hello Games says ‘our ambitions have grown’ since No Man’s Sky

 It’s been a long road for No Man’s Sky. The game quickly went from heavily hyped to heavily criticized, after launching without many promised features. After..
The Verge

Sean Murray (actor) Sean Murray (actor) American actor

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pitching Man Documentary movie [Video]

Pitching Man Documentary movie

Pitching Man Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Pitching Man celebrates the life of baseball’s most enduring legend; Satchel Paige was the single most important player in the old Negro..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

No Man’s Sky’s massive Origins update doubles the variety in the game

No Man’s Sky’s massive Origins update doubles the variety in the game There have already been some cool things added to No Man’s Sky in 2020, including a horror-themed update, the addition of mech suits, and cross-platform...
The Verge


Tweets about this