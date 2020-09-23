Zoom for Android update brings virtual backgrounds, drops Chromebook support
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Zoom has thrived as a video conferencing app this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the platform is occasionally adding new features for its users. This week, Zoom for Android has been updated with some new features and fixes including virtual background support!
A Mexican politician is filmed using a photo so she can pretend to be present at a virtual zoom meeting.The event happened during a remote meeting of the Congress of Mexico City, capital of Mexico, located in the center of Mexico, on September 18th.Valentina Batres Guadarrama, a legislator of the...