Leonardo DiCaprio takes a stake in Struck Capital to fund the future of LA’s tech ecosystem
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio is making a significant commitment to the Los Angeles-based investment firm, Struck Capital, as part of the actor’s commitment to building LA into a tech development powerhouse. It’s part of what Struck Capital founder Adam Struck called a vision of making Los Angeles “a leading hub for innovation to save the world.” Struck […]
