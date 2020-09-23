|
The ISS just avoided a ‘piece of unknown space debris’
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
An unknown piece of space debris was detected near the International Space Station, NASA said yesterday. The station executed an “avoidance maneuver” on Tuesday night to get out of the way of the debris, boosting its orbit around Earth. “At no time was the crew in any danger,” NASA wrote in a blog post.
The station is preparing to avoid a piece of unknown space debris being tracked by @NASA_Johnson flight controllers and @US_SpaceCom. The Exp 63 crew has relocated to its Soyuz crew ship. The time of closest approach is 6:21 pm ET. More... https://t.co/vGPOoaEptb pic.twitter.com/uMRctPukN2
— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 22, 2020
Thrusters on an uncrewed Progress cargo ship attached to the station were used to boost...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
ISS forced to carry out emergency maneuver to dodge remnant of Japanese rocket – NASAAstronauts on board the International Space Station were forced to take evasive action to avoid an incoming piece of debris, which shot past within “several..
WorldNews
ISS forced to move to avoid space debrisNasa says astronauts sheltered in the Soyuz spacecraft so they could evacuate if necessary during the ‘avoidance manoeuvre’ Astronauts aboard the..
WorldNews
Production company aims to film space reality TV show, with the winner flying to orbitImage: NASA
A US production company is planning to produce a reality TV show competition, where the winner will receive a trip to the International..
The Verge
The first commercial airlock is heading to the International Space Station later this yearNanoracks’ Bishop airlock undergoing testing | Image: Nanoracks
Later this year, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off from central Florida,..
The Verge
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
NASA, Space Force sign an agreement to collaborateNASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Tuesday that the space agency will be formally working with U.S. Space Force in areas like human spaceflight,..
USATODAY.com
A ‘zombie tropical storm’ just came back to life in the AtlanticA satellite image showing Paulette’s rainfall on September 22 | NASA/NOAA/NRL
Tropical Storm Paulette just came back to life in the eastern..
The Verge
Soyuz (spacecraft) Series of spacecraft designed for the Soviet space programme
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this