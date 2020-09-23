The ISS just avoided a ‘piece of unknown space debris’ Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

An unknown piece of space debris was detected near the International Space Station, NASA said yesterday. The station executed an "avoidance maneuver" on Tuesday night to get out of the way of the debris, boosting its orbit around Earth. "At no time was the crew in any danger," NASA wrote in a blog post.The station is preparing to avoid a piece of unknown space debris being tracked by @NASA_Johnson flight controllers and @US_SpaceCom. The Exp 63 crew has relocated to its Soyuz crew ship. The time of closest approach is 6:21 pm ET. More... https://t.co/vGPOoaEptb pic.twitter.com/uMRctPukN2— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 22, 2020Thrusters on an uncrewed Progress cargo ship attached to the station were used to boost...


