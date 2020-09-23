Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The ISS just avoided a ‘piece of unknown space debris’

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The ISS just avoided a ‘piece of unknown space debris’An unknown piece of space debris was detected near the International Space Station, NASA said yesterday. The station executed an “avoidance maneuver” on Tuesday night to get out of the way of the debris, boosting its orbit around Earth. “At no time was the crew in any danger,” NASA wrote in a blog post.



The station is preparing to avoid a piece of unknown space debris being tracked by @NASA_Johnson flight controllers and @US_SpaceCom. The Exp 63 crew has relocated to its Soyuz crew ship. The time of closest approach is 6:21 pm ET. More... https://t.co/vGPOoaEptb pic.twitter.com/uMRctPukN2

— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 22, 2020

Thrusters on an uncrewed Progress cargo ship attached to the station were used to boost...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

ISS forced to carry out emergency maneuver to dodge remnant of Japanese rocket – NASA

 Astronauts on board the International Space Station were forced to take evasive action to avoid an incoming piece of debris, which shot past within “several..
WorldNews

ISS forced to move to avoid space debris

 Nasa says astronauts sheltered in the Soyuz spacecraft so they could evacuate if necessary during the ‘avoidance manoeuvre’ Astronauts aboard the..
WorldNews

Production company aims to film space reality TV show, with the winner flying to orbit

 Image: NASA

A US production company is planning to produce a reality TV show competition, where the winner will receive a trip to the International..
The Verge

The first commercial airlock is heading to the International Space Station later this year

 Nanoracks’ Bishop airlock undergoing testing | Image: Nanoracks

Later this year, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off from central Florida,..
The Verge

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

NASA, Space Force sign an agreement to collaborate

 NASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Tuesday that the space agency will be formally working with U.S. Space Force in areas like human spaceflight,..
USATODAY.com

A ‘zombie tropical storm’ just came back to life in the Atlantic

 A satellite image showing Paulette’s rainfall on September 22 | NASA/NOAA/NRL

Tropical Storm Paulette just came back to life in the eastern..
The Verge

Soyuz (spacecraft) Soyuz (spacecraft) Series of spacecraft designed for the Soviet space programme

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Perseids: The Best Meteor Shower of the Year [Video]

Perseids: The Best Meteor Shower of the Year

TAIPEI — Perseids are meteor showers that appear to come out of the constellation Perseus every August. The Perseid meteor showers can feature an average of between 60 to 100 shooting stars in the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this