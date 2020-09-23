Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel movies

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel moviesIn a predictable fashion, Disney is delaying Black Widow to 2021 as the company continues to navigate the current theatrical landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the first time since 2009 that a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hasn’t been released in a calendar year.

Black Widow will now open on May 7th, 2021 — more than one year after it was originally scheduled to be released. Like with other Marvel delays, Black Widow’s new date pushes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings back from its May 7th, 2021 release date to July 9th, 2021. The Eternals, which was supposed to follow Black Widow is moving from February 12th, 2021 to November 5th, 2021. A number of other Disney films, including West Side Story and The King’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Widow (2020 film) Black Widow (2020 film) 2020 superhero film produced by Marvel Studios


The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Disney Sued Over 'Toy Story 4' Duke Caboom Resemblance to Evel Knievel

 If the "Toy Story 4" character Duke Caboom reminded you of Evel Knievel, you're not alone -- the folks in charge of his image and likeness thought so too ... and..
TMZ.com

Disney’s remakes aren’t good because they don’t need to be

 Blockbuster movies don’t get much stranger than the Disney live-action remake. Beginning in earnest with 2015’s Cinderella (2014 if you count Maleficent,..
The Verge

Epcot's annual food and wine festival still on at Walt Disney World, but on a much smaller scale due to COVID-19

 Disney's annual celebration of all things food and drink may be smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it still packs a lot of flavor
USATODAY.com
Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021 [Video]

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021

Disney is planning on reopening one of its two water parks next year.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:18Published

Eternals (film) Eternals (film) Upcoming superhero film produced by Marvel Studios


Related videos from verified sources

Children share touching tributes to 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Children share touching tributes to 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman

Since the passing of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, children across the world have paid homage to him using their toys.Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the marvel cinematic universe,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:52Published
Disney on How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman | THR News [Video]

Disney on How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman | THR News

Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with cancer, and now studio executives are grieving and figuring out a way forward.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:29Published
Death of Chadwick Boseman highlights the need for colon cancer screenings among African-American men [Video]

Death of Chadwick Boseman highlights the need for colon cancer screenings among African-American men

With news of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman passing away last week from colon cancer, it has shed light on the issue, especially in the black community where experts say the risk is higher. ..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel movies

Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel movies In a predictable fashion, Disney is delaying Black Widow to 2021 as the company continues to navigate the current theatrical landscape during the COVID-19...
The Verge

New trailer for Marvel's WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn looks super fun

 During the PandEmmys, Disney+ dropped a trailer for WandaVision, easily the most interesting of the upcoming MCU TV shows. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was...
Lainey Gossip

Theme parks could go mask-free next year if rapid COVID-19 testing is in place, ex-Disney staffer says

 Former Disney staffer Eddie Sotto says theme parks could do away with face masks by next year if rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are ready in time.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this