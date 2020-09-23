Epic will give you $10 in credit to play Rocket League for free Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Rocket League goes free to play today, and Epic will give you $10 to spend in the Epic Games Store if you redeem the free game there. You can nab the deal between now and October 23rd at 11AM ET. The coupon expires on November 1st at 3PM ET.The company has not said why it is doing this promotion, but it's likely trying to pull PC gamers away from Steam , convincing them to switch to the Epic Games Store instead. Rocket League has now been delisted from Steam, but you can still play your copy there, and that version will still receive "full support for future updates and features," such as cross-platform play."This is not the first time Epic Games has tried to incentivize people to use its platform "Of course, this is not the first time...


