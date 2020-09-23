Global  
 

Epic will give you $10 in credit to play Rocket League for free

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Epic will give you $10 in credit to play Rocket League for freeRocket League goes free to play today, and Epic will give you $10 to spend in the Epic Games Store if you redeem the free game there. You can nab the deal between now and October 23rd at 11AM ET. The coupon expires on November 1st at 3PM ET.

The company has not said why it is doing this promotion, but it’s likely trying to pull PC gamers away from Steam, convincing them to switch to the Epic Games Store instead. Rocket League has now been delisted from Steam, but you can still play your copy there, and that version will still receive “full support for future updates and features,” such as cross-platform play.

"This is not the first time Epic Games has tried to incentivize people to use its platform "

Of course, this is not the first time...
News video: First settings to change when playing Rocket League for the first time

First settings to change when playing Rocket League for the first time 18:25

 Multimedia Producer Erik shows us step-by-step how to change your settings in Rocket League to get a leg up on the competition. Now that Rocket League is #free, the playing fields just got a little more interesting.

