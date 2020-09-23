HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Peacemaker is the latest Image: Warner Media HBO Max is getting a new TV series called Peacemaker, a spinoff of the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel directed by James Gunn . The show will focus on the origins of its titular character, Peacemaker, played by John Cena The streaming service has ordered eight episodes with production slated to begin in early 2021. Not much is known about the plot, but Warner Bros. says the show is set in the same world as The Suicide Squad , which is set to debut in theaters on August 6th, 2021. Gunn will also serve as a writer and director for multiple episodes of the show, including the pilot.Peacemaker is the latest DC Comics property to receive a TV show on HBO Max. In July, Warner Media announced a spinoff show focusing on the Gotham City Police... 👓 View full article

