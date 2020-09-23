Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John CenaImage: Warner Media

HBO Max is getting a new TV series called Peacemaker, a spinoff of the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel directed by James Gunn. The show will focus on the origins of its titular character, Peacemaker, played by John Cena.

The streaming service has ordered eight episodes with production slated to begin in early 2021. Not much is known about the plot, but Warner Bros. says the show is set in the same world as The Suicide Squad, which is set to debut in theaters on August 6th, 2021. Gunn will also serve as a writer and director for multiple episodes of the show, including the pilot.

Peacemaker is the latest DC Comics property to receive a TV show on HBO Max. In July, Warner Media announced a spinoff show focusing on the Gotham City Police...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

WarnerMedia WarnerMedia American multinational media conglomerate

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News [Video]

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:35Published
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News [Video]

'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the daytime show following reports of a toxic workplace.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:10Published
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television. Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

John Cena John Cena American professional wrestler, actor, and television presenter


The Suicide Squad (film) The Suicide Squad (film) Upcoming American superhero film directed by James Gunn


Peacemaker (comics) Peacemaker (comics) fictional character


James Gunn James Gunn American filmmaker


Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Warner Bros. reassures fans that J.K. Rowling isn’t directly involved with new Harry Potter game

 Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Warner Bros., the studio that’s behind the latest Harry Potter video game title — Hogwarts Legacy, which will..
The Verge
Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse [Video]

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse

Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As reported by Variety and Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from its previous release date of October 2 and will now come out on December 25—more than a year after its original release date.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date [Video]

Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

DC Comics DC Comics U.S. comic book publisher

Warner Bros announces new game 'Gotham Knights' at FanDome [Video]

Warner Bros announces new game 'Gotham Knights' at FanDome

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has announced its new game set within Batman's world, 'Gotham Knights', at DC Comics' FanDome. During the event, the developers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay footage for fans to watch. The open-world game is set within Gotham City. The gameplay footage in particular sees Batgirl and Robin team up to take on classic Batman villain Freeze. This is just one of several villains encounters that the vigilantes-turned-heroes will happen upon in the game, according to Warner Bros. Games Montreal's description of the game. Both Robin and Batgirl will "use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes," the description read. Gotham Knights will be released in 2021.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson on new TV show Stargirl [Video]

Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson on new TV show Stargirl

Stars of the new series Stargirl, Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson, discuss thecreation of the latest DC TV show and the pressure to get it right as fanswait eagerly for the release. Stargirl launching on Amazon Prime Video onFriday August 21st. The plot focuses on an American high school sophomoreCourtney Whitmore as she brings together an unlikely group of young heroescalled the Justice Society of America. Stargirl launching on Amazon PrimeVideo on Friday August 21st

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

HBO Max HBO Max Streaming video service

How to watch the Emmys 2020 winning TV shows: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' and more

 You can stream 2020 Emmys winning shows like 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'The Morning Show,' and more on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.
USATODAY.com
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:00Published
'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving [Video]

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an unscripted special looking back at the series and its impact on society. The sitcom's star, Will Smith, will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid. Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be part of the reunion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News [Video]

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt 'The Three-Body Problem.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

James Gunn says Idris Elba went 'beyond expectations' on The Suicide Squad [Video]

James Gunn says Idris Elba went 'beyond expectations' on The Suicide Squad

'The Suicide Squad' director James Gunn has praised Bloodsport star Idris Elba, admitting he went "beyond expectations" in the role and as a human being during filming.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call [Video]

The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call

The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call - YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome THE SUICIDE SQUAD, A..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call [Video]

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call

Here's your exclusive DC FanDome "Role Call" video for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel responds to low Emmys ratings: We set a record, let's just say that

 American TV host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the all-time-low ratings for the 72nd annual Emmys ceremony, which he hosted, at the top of his ABC show on...
Mid-Day

Scandal Success?! ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Sees Highest Premiere Ratings Since 2016

 While public opinion is still divided after Ellen DeGeneres addressed claims that her talk show set was a “toxic” place to work during the season 18 premiere...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Ax From ‘RHOBH,’ Says It Was Like A ‘Breakup’

 Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her contract was not renewed for the next three seasons of the...
OK! Magazine


Tweets about this