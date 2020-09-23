Global  
 

TikTok asks judge to block September 27th Trump ban

The Verge Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
TikTok asks judge to block September 27th Trump ban

TikTok has requested an injunction against a looming ban on its app in the United States. The company — a US subsidiary of Chinese corporation ByteDance — claims a Trump administration executive order violates its right to due process and freedom of speech. It’s asking a District of Columbia judge to block a rule that would require Apple and Google to remove the app from their stores on September 27th.

The request addresses an increasingly convoluted attempt to sever TikTok from ByteDance, ostensibly because the Chinese-owned app poses national security risks. President Donald Trump originally gave ByteDance a September 15th deadline to sell TikTok, then ordered app stores to ban it on September 20th. It was granted a last-minute...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban 00:33

 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this weekend. TikTok filed a request Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary injunctive relief" that would...

