TikTok asks judge to block September 27th Trump ban

TikTok has requested an injunction against a looming ban on its app in the United States. The company — a US subsidiary of Chinese corporation



The request addresses an increasingly convoluted attempt to sever TikTok from ByteDance, ostensibly because the Chinese-owned app poses national security risks. President Donald Trump originally gave ByteDance a September 15th deadline to sell TikTok, then ordered app stores to ban it on September 20th. It was granted a last-minute...


