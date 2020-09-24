Among Us is so popular that its developers just canceled the sequel Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 53 seconds ago )

Image: InnerSloth



The developers of the hit social deduction game Among Us just announced that they have canceled a planned sequel because of the popularity of the first game.



Though that sequel had been announced just 36 days ago, developer InnerSloth wants to support the game that’s so popular right now. “The main reason we [were] shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among



"“All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”"



Among Us, a party game where you work as a... Image: InnerSlothThe developers of the hit social deduction game Among Us just announced that they have canceled a planned sequel because of the popularity of the first game.Though that sequel had been announced just 36 days ago, developer InnerSloth wants to support the game that’s so popular right now. “The main reason we [were] shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content,” InnerSloth said in a blog post. “However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.”"“All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”"Among Us, a party game where you work as a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions U.S. Route 1 Numbered U.S. Highway in the United States Road trip to Key West, Florida | Giant Summer Adventure



Travel down U.S. Highway 1 to the southernmost point of America -- Key West, Florida. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:14 Published now You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report



BEIJING — TikTok engaged in a banned data-collecting process that harvested highly personalized information from its users for more than a year, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:16 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this

