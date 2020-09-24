|
Among Us is so popular that its developers just canceled the sequel
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Image: InnerSloth
The developers of the hit social deduction game Among Us just announced that they have canceled a planned sequel because of the popularity of the first game.
Though that sequel had been announced just 36 days ago, developer InnerSloth wants to support the game that’s so popular right now. “The main reason we [were] shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content,” InnerSloth said in a blog post. “However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.”
"“All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”"
Among Us, a party game where you work as a...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. Route 1 Numbered U.S. Highway in the United States
Road trip to Key West, Florida | Giant Summer Adventure
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:14Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this