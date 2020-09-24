|
Nvidia reveals what to expect from its $1,499 RTX 3090, on sale tomorrow
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card seemed to be the 4K gaming champ we’d been waiting for at $699 — except most of us are still waiting a week after launch. The card was practically impossible to buy, Nvidia made some mistakes and had to fight off bots, and scalpers wound up selling them for thousands on eBay.
Tomorrow, the beefier $1,499 RTX 3090 goes on sale, but it’s probably not a solution for any of those problems. It’s really designed for 8K gaming and giant creative projects, with its primary spec boost being a tremendous 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, and Nvidia has revealed today it’s only 10-15 percent faster for 4K gaming than the far more affordable RTX 3080.
(Genuine question: do you have an 8K screen? OK, carry on.)
And even if you’re...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nvidia American technology company
Amazon in-stock alerts are trolling people with $5,000 RTX 3080 graphics cardsPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Nvidia’s RTX 3080 launch last week was a total mess, one Nvidia is still navigating the fallout from following its..
The Verge
Nvidia publicly apologizes for RTX 3080 launch, promises to ship more cards every weekPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Nvidia has apologized for the RTX 3080 GPU preorder fiasco, which saw the highly desirable graphics card sold out..
The Verge
Nvidia’s RTX Voice app was great, and its Broadcast successor is now availableEarlier this year, Nvidia released RTX Voice, a beta software to process audio and suppress almost all background noise, and it worked amazingly well. My..
The Verge
Nvidia RTX 3080 cards are selling for thousands on eBay, and people are pissedPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card was released at 9AM ET, and disappointment began only seconds later. All major..
The Verge
4K resolution Video size standard
Sony announces $1,799 A7C compact full-frame mirrorless cameraSony has announced the A7C, a new camera that is by far the smallest model yet in its Alpha range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The A7C looks more like one..
The Verge
8K resolution Video size standard
eBay American multinational e-commerce corporation
eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Former eBay workers to plead guilty in cyberstalking caseFour former employees are expected to plead guilty next month for their role in the intimidation scheme.
CBS News
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailersPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both..
The Verge
This Tech Start-Up Is Using AI To Combat Counterfeit Merch OnlineStopping the e-commerce sales of knockoff T-shirts and other memorabilia on Amazon, eBay and other major platforms is a game of whack-a-mole, but CounterFind,..
WorldNews
Tweets about this