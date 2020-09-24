Nvidia reveals what to expect from its $1,499 RTX 3090, on sale tomorrow Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Nvidia 's RTX 3080 graphics card seemed to be the 4K gaming champ we'd been waiting for at $699 — except most of us are still waiting a week after launch. The card was practically impossible to buy, Nvidia made some mistakes and had to fight off bots, and scalpers wound up selling them for thousands on eBay Tomorrow, the beefier $1,499 RTX 3090 goes on sale, but it's probably not a solution for any of those problems. It's really designed for 8K gaming and giant creative projects, with its primary spec boost being a tremendous 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, and Nvidia has revealed today it's only 10-15 percent faster for 4K gaming than the far more affordable RTX 3080.(Genuine question: do you have an 8K screen? OK, carry on.)And even if you're...


