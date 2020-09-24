Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off as pre-orders start

9to5Google Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
B&H is offering pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB at *$599.99 shipped*. That’s $100 off the price of this new Android smartphone that was just announced yesterday. There’s a lot to like on this mid-range Android smartphone, which centers around a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU. Notable features include a triple camera system with dual 12MP optics and a single 8MP lens. Even at its full list price of $700, we noted that “the Galaxy S20 FE seems like a pretty spectacular deal.” Learn more in yesterday’s converage.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Engadget 5G - Published
News video: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes 08:10

 Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition. This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises. It's still got a 120hz screen, Snapdragon 865, triple camera array, 4500mAh battery, and includes 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 event in 8 minutes [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 event in 8 minutes

Credit: engadget     Duration: 07:56Published
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Unveiled [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Unveiled

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates [Video]

Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates

Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung Announces Highly Anticipated Galaxy Watch3 Firmware Update

Samsung Announces Highly Anticipated Galaxy Watch3 Firmware Update In addition to the titanium version of the Galaxy Watch3, Samsung has also announced a new firmware update for this new device, this time with a series of very...
Softpedia


Tweets about this