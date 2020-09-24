New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off as pre-orders start
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () B&H is offering pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB at *$599.99 shipped*. That’s $100 off the price of this new Android smartphone that was just announced yesterday. There’s a lot to like on this mid-range Android smartphone, which centers around a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU. Notable features include a triple camera system with dual 12MP optics and a single 8MP lens. Even at its full list price of $700, we noted that “the Galaxy S20 FE seems like a pretty spectacular deal.” Learn more in yesterday’s converage.
Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition. This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises. It's still got a 120hz screen, Snapdragon 865, triple camera array, 4500mAh battery, and includes 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot.
Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible..