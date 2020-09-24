Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition: It works hard, it plays hard

PC World Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Nvidia says its monstrous $1,500 GeForce RTX 3090 delivers “the ultimate gaming experience.” That’s very true. You can even game at 8K—not 4K, 8K—with some titles on this so-called “BFGPU.”

You probably shouldn’t buy it if all you do is game, though. Unless you’re a deep-pocketed enthusiast who doesn’t mind spending lavishly for the absolute best performance possible, the staggeringly powerful $700 GeForce RTX 3080 offers much better bang-for-buck for pure gamers. Nvidia actually calls the RTX 3080 its flagship gaming GPU, even though the RTX 3090 offers more raw horsepower.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio review: A silent, face-melting behemoth

 The GeForce RTX 3080 hits the streets today. Fueled by Nvidia’s next-gen Ampere GPU architecture, it wields enough power to trample its predecessor, the...
PC World


Tweets about this

jafrugh

Adam Darling Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: Heir to the Titan Throne https://t.co/WcAiUMfMLZ https://t.co/hZEbkeSbtD 1 second ago

PaulyAlcorn

Paul Alcorn RT @anjbryant: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: Heir to the Titan Throne https://t.co/BKU5R6neC0 13 seconds ago

01Joey10

Joey 🇮🇱 🇭🇰 That fat fucker weights 2157 grams 😁 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: Between Value and Decadence… https://t.co/c1mMGp8Seb 2 minutes ago

marcin_skok

Marcin Skok RT @TweakTown: .@NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: The Everything Killer https://t.co/GyNpWAHDpV 6 minutes ago

tomshardware

Tom's Hardware Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: Heir to the Titan Throne https://t.co/55ZYc4IAgx https://t.co/IJ90n9S3UV 10 minutes ago

eapascal

Eloy Pascal Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: Heir to the Titan Throne https://t.co/zpTUSHbAY1 #technology #hardware 12 minutes ago

kou_science

Ampere RT @hms1193: #NVIDIA #GeForce #RTX 3090 24 GB "Ampere" Founders Edition Review - A True BFGPU https://t.co/pLnIrm4hno 13 minutes ago

MisterSeven

Jim Norris RT @jarredwalton: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Review: Heir to the Titan Throne. I might not have slept last night... Just sayi… 16 minutes ago