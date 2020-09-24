|
PUBG Mobile floods its game with K-pop band Blackpink
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
PUBG Mobile is adding a new song from K-pop band Blackpink to its lobby. Players can listen to the band’s single “How You Like That” ahead of their upcoming album release. The song will be available in-game from September 24th through October 2nd.
PUBG’s developers are also adding Blackpink-themed items and more to appear in-game. Additionally, players who send the most gifts to the K-pop idols, whose IDs will be revealed on social media, will get rewards from the band. Some outfits, including the Adorable Panda Suit and Killer Cadet Set, will be available permanently to players who win them.
K-pop band BTS recently made its own appearance in Fortnite with their single “Dynamite.”
PUBG Mobile, released in 2018, is one of the world’s...
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Blackpink
Selena Gomez creates ice-cream treat to celebrate BLACKPINK collaboration
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
BTS
7 members of K-Pop band BTS now millionaires in label IPO
CBS News
BTS Members Become Millionaires, Producer Now Billionaire
TMZ.com
New BTS Album Coming In November
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
ShowBiz Minute: DuVernay, BTS, Leslie Harington
USATODAY.com
Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published
Fortnite
Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Spotify, Match Group and Epic Games team up to challenge Apple's App Store rules
WorldNews
Fortnite maker Epic invests in accessible game creation tool Core
The Verge
