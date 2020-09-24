PUBG Mobile floods its game with K-pop band Blackpink Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

is adding a new song from K-pop band



PUBG’s developers are also adding Blackpink-themed items and more to appear in-game. Additionally, players who send the most gifts to the K-pop idols, whose IDs will be revealed on social media, will get rewards from the band. Some outfits, including the Adorable Panda Suit and Killer Cadet Set, will be available permanently to players who win them.



K-pop band



PUBG Mobile, released in 2018, is one of the world’s... PUBG Mobile is adding a new song from K-pop band Blackpink to its lobby. Players can listen to the band’s single “How You Like That” ahead of their upcoming album release. The song will be available in-game from September 24th through October 2nd.PUBG’s developers are also adding Blackpink-themed items and more to appear in-game. Additionally, players who send the most gifts to the K-pop idols, whose IDs will be revealed on social media, will get rewards from the band. Some outfits, including the Adorable Panda Suit and Killer Cadet Set, will be available permanently to players who win them.K-pop band BTS recently made its own appearance in Fortnite with their single “Dynamite.”PUBG Mobile, released in 2018, is one of the world’s... 👓 View full article

